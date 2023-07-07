LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Position Cut by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 958.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. purchased 557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $180.23 per share, with a total value of $100,388.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LPL Financial Stock Up 2.0 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LPLA shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on LPL Financial from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on LPL Financial from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.00.

NASDAQ LPLA traded up $4.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $224.86. 213,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,726. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.68 and a 12 month high of $271.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.91.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.14. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.74 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.22%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

