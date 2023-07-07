Macquarie Group Limited (MQGPF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 24th

Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQGPF – Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, July 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 1.685 per share on Monday, September 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Macquarie Group’s previous interim dividend of $1.58.

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.

