MagnetGold Trading Down 17% Over Last 7 Days (MTG)

MagnetGold (MTG) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One MagnetGold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000842 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MagnetGold has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar. MagnetGold has a market capitalization of $69.45 million and $20,961.93 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MagnetGold

MagnetGold’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MagnetGold is mtggold.com/indexmain.html.

MagnetGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MagnetGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MagnetGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

