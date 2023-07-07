Maiar DEX (MEX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $23,551.37

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. Over the last week, Maiar DEX has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $21.45 million and approximately $23,551.37 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004449 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00017280 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00019620 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00013974 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,344.97 or 0.99981113 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000594 USD and is down -2.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $38,192.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

