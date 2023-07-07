Maker (MKR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $97.33 Million

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One Maker token can now be purchased for about $935.35 or 0.03092993 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Maker has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Maker has a total market capitalization of $914.43 million and approximately $97.33 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Maker Token Profile
Maker’s launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 tokens. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Maker
