Mammoth (MMT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $12.60 Million

Mammoth (MMT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One Mammoth coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Mammoth has a market cap of $12.60 million and $7,727.02 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mammoth has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004567 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017293 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00019643 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00014080 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30,345.18 or 1.00018658 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Mammoth Profile

Mammoth is a coin. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 coins. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mammoth is medium.com/@mmtchain. The official website for Mammoth is mmtchain.io.

Mammoth Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00180001 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using U.S. dollars.

