Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mannatech from a b- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Mannatech Stock Performance

NASDAQ MTEX opened at $12.10 on Monday. Mannatech has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $27.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.17.

Mannatech Announces Dividend

Mannatech ( NASDAQ:MTEX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.11 million for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a negative return on equity of 26.68%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Mannatech’s dividend payout ratio is presently -31.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mannatech

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mannatech stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) by 167.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 0.08% of Mannatech worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mannatech Company Profile

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

Featured Stories

