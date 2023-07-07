Marion Wealth Management Acquires 346 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Marion Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STZ. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $252.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $238.37 and a 200 day moving average of $229.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.12 and a 12-month high of $261.32.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -194.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $293.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

