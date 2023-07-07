MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) PT Lowered to $234.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $254.00 to $234.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price suggests a potential downside of 6.62% from the stock’s current price.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $341.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $375.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $328.70.

MarketAxess Stock Down 3.0 %

MKTX stock opened at $250.60 on Friday. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $217.44 and a twelve month high of $399.78. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $280.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.31.

Insider Activity at MarketAxess

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a net margin of 35.23% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total value of $548,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,700,326. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 4,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

