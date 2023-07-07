Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Insider Sells £418,180.50 in Stock

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Free Report) insider Stuart Machin sold 220,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.41), for a total value of £418,180.50 ($530,753.27).

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Performance

Shares of MKS stock traded up GBX 1.65 ($0.02) on Friday, hitting GBX 187.50 ($2.38). 7,656,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,452,085. Marks and Spencer Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 91.56 ($1.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 195.75 ($2.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.89, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 178.85 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 160.66. The company has a market capitalization of £3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 1,032.50, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.47) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 210 ($2.67) to GBX 235 ($2.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 115 ($1.46) to GBX 130 ($1.65) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.03) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 175 ($2.22).

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

Further Reading

