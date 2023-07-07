Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $416.45.

MLM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $420.00 to $428.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 1.9 %

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $440.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Martin Marietta Materials has a one year low of $298.32 and a one year high of $462.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $415.67 and its 200 day moving average is $372.41.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $1.17. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 15.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 16,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,728,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 12,863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,939,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,904 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

