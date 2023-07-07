Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stake Raised by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 342.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 47,300 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 503,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,789,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,326,000 after purchasing an additional 150,487 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 32,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 24,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 9,365 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 87,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marvell Technology Price Performance

In other news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $210,120.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,766,216.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Marvell Technology news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $210,120.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,766,216.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $1,826,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 961,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,513,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,087 shares of company stock worth $8,807,305. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $58.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.05. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $67.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.21.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.32%.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.