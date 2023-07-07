Matthew Prince Sells 52,384 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $3,391,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,861. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 7th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $3,313,288.00.

On Monday, June 5th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $3,604,543.04.

On Thursday, June 1st, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $3,656,927.04.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total transaction of $2,921,455.68.

On Monday, May 22nd, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $3,019,937.60.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Cloudflare stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,568,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,353,254. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $37.37 and a one year high of $80.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.41 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.62 and its 200 day moving average is $56.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $290.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.96 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 131,133.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,583,000 after buying an additional 6,068,873 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at $124,592,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Cloudflare by 4,672.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,644,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,707 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,335,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Cloudflare by 315.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,888,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.63.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

