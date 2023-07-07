McAdam LLC Acquires 26,303 Shares of Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN)

McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN – Free Report) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,303 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC owned 2.72% of Invesco India ETF worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Invesco India ETF in the first quarter valued at $524,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Invesco India ETF in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in Invesco India ETF by 393.1% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 47,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 38,102 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco India ETF in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Invesco India ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000.

Shares of Invesco India ETF stock opened at $23.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.71. Invesco India ETF has a 1-year low of $19.95 and a 1-year high of $25.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.40.

About Invesco India ETF

PowerShares India Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Indus India Index (Index). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing substantially all of its assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary located in the Republic of Mauritius (the Subsidiary), which in turn invests at least 90% of its total assets in securities of Indian companies that consists of the Index, as well as American depositary receipts(ADR) and global depositary receipts (GDR) based on the securities in the Index.

