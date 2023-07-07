McAdam LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

McAdam LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 191,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,680,000 after purchasing an additional 110,172 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 151,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,869,000 after purchasing an additional 15,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 21,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA stock opened at $70.48 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $74.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.89.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.