McAdam LLC Buys 13,653 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

McAdam LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 550.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,653 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 35.7% in the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $809,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 45,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period.

VTV opened at $142.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $147.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.76.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

