McAdam LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

McAdam LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 1,242.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,592 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF comprises 0.9% of McAdam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. McAdam LLC owned 0.16% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $9,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,101,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,749,000 after buying an additional 625,187 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,229,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,881,000 after buying an additional 76,015 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,083,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,589,000 after buying an additional 18,932 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 838,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,039,000 after buying an additional 96,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 824,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,412,000 after buying an additional 169,062 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $157.78 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $114.66 and a one year high of $159.38. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.20.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

