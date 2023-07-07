McAdam LLC Has $1.63 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

McAdam LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 56.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,689 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SWS Partners increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $69.95 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $59.74 and a 1 year high of $74.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

