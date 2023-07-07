McAdam LLC Has $6.24 Million Stock Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

McAdam LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 123,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,504 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $6,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHR stock opened at $48.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.85 and a 200-day moving average of $49.90. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $48.09 and a 1-year high of $52.62.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

