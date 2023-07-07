McAdam LLC Makes New $7.99 Million Investment in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 244,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,989,000. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. accounts for about 0.7% of McAdam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. McAdam LLC owned 0.21% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Midwest Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 41,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 19,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,234,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 60,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PECO. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:PECO opened at $33.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.03. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $27.07 and a one year high of $35.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.96, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0933 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 238.30%.

Insider Transactions at Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

In related news, Director Leslie T. Chao purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.18 per share, for a total transaction of $291,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,530.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.