McAdam LLC Sells 32,886 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

McAdam LLC trimmed its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 38.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,886 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% during the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.76. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

