McAdam LLC Sells 52,425 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

McAdam LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,425 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF makes up 1.5% of McAdam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. McAdam LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $16,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,439,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,161,000 after acquiring an additional 495,942 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 299,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,273,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $67.67 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $75.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.