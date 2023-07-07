McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,215 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for about 1.7% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,704,308 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,007,672,000 after acquiring an additional 365,601 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after acquiring an additional 19,217,818 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702,475 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,605,408,000 after acquiring an additional 179,506 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,341,360,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in McDonald’s by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,651,215 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,279,854,000 after purchasing an additional 782,066 shares during the period. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,154 shares of company stock worth $5,032,594. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $291.96 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.58 and a 1 year high of $299.10. The company has a market capitalization of $213.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $291.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.79.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.79.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

