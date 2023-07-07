McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Purchased by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCK has been the subject of several recent research reports. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

McKesson Trading Down 0.7 %

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total value of $255,226.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $1,457,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,479,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total transaction of $255,226.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,138 shares of company stock valued at $12,581,657. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson stock opened at $415.84 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $315.78 and a 52 week high of $429.75. The stock has a market cap of $56.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $395.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $374.84.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. The firm had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.83 EPS. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 26.51 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.60%.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

