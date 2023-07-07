Mendota Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Otter Tail by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,678,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,851,000 after buying an additional 128,872 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Otter Tail by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,285,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,477,000 after buying an additional 280,119 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Otter Tail by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,032,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,561,000 after buying an additional 12,769 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Otter Tail by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 880,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,105,000 after buying an additional 14,694 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 787,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,245,000 after purchasing an additional 27,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Stock Down 1.2 %

OTTR stock opened at $77.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.03. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.52. Otter Tail Co. has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $82.46.

Otter Tail Dividend Announcement

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $339.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.00 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 19.28%. Analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is 26.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OTTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group lowered Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank lowered Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Otter Tail in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

