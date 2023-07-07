Mendota Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 5,367 Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,367 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIPS. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. 44.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vipshop stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.16. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $18.48.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 6.68%. Analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VIPS. HSBC increased their price objective on Vipshop from $12.50 to $14.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vipshop from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.30 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on Vipshop from $15.20 to $17.80 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Vipshop from $18.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

