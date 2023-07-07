MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Bought by Semus Wealth Partners LLC

Semus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. MercadoLibre comprises about 1.0% of Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 25.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MELI stock traded up $16.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,169.60. 227,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,005. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.37, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,244.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,171.83. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $615.54 and a 12-month high of $1,365.64.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.93. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MELI. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. New Street Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,460.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,484.50.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

