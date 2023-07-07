Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $122.83.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

NYSE:MRK opened at $111.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.52 and a 1-year high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 57.03%.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $16,472,801.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,239,927.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at $31,239,927.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 488,258 shares of company stock worth $56,481,018 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merck & Co., Inc.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 163.1% during the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

