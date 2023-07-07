Merit Financial Group LLC Buys 785 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,587 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 4,952 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 0.3% during the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,506 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRM opened at $210.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $204.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 553.01, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.94.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.97.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.08, for a total transaction of $248,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,859,225.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.08, for a total value of $248,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,859,225.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at $369,885.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 818,236 shares of company stock valued at $171,651,074 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

