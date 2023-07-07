Merit Financial Group LLC Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,524 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in TJX Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,499,316 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,826,418,000 after acquiring an additional 211,382 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in TJX Companies by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,118,935,000 after acquiring an additional 12,468,119 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,682,355 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,643,008,000 after acquiring an additional 411,508 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 90,089.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,575,168,000 after acquiring an additional 19,766,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $891,631,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $83.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.76 and a 12-month high of $85.22. The company has a market capitalization of $95.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.63 and its 200-day moving average is $78.97.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.88.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

