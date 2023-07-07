Merit Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU)

Merit Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,219 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 1.04% of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 1,103.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VLU opened at $147.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.33 million, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.02. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a 1 year low of $125.88 and a 1 year high of $150.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.15.

The SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (VLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1500 Low Valuation Tilt index. The fund tracks an index that weights securities according to a combination of fundamental factors, and aims to find those with lower prices relative to valuations. VLU was launched on Oct 24, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

