Mesa Laboratories, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.

Mesa Laboratories has a dividend payout ratio of 7.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Mesa Laboratories to earn $6.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.1%.

Mesa Laboratories Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MLAB opened at $123.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $665.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 774.24 and a beta of 0.73. Mesa Laboratories has a 1 year low of $114.21 and a 1 year high of $216.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories ( NASDAQ:MLAB Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $55.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.43 million. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 8.40%. On average, analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 9.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,999 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 54.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 14.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,523 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 924,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $235,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Clinical Genomics, Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, and Calibration Solutions.

