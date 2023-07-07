Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by Marion Wealth Management

Marion Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 1.1% of Marion Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $1,796,633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META opened at $291.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $262.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $298.12.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total value of $82,895.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,028,590.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total value of $1,022,939.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,946,431.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $82,895.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,028,590.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,736 shares of company stock worth $9,488,930 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

META has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $263.00 to $333.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

