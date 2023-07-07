Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by Cairn Investment Group Inc.

Cairn Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,053 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 961 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 2.4% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. James J. Burns & Company LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at $252,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 15,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth about $336,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,082 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,980 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after buying an additional 10,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on META shares. New Street Research cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Price Performance

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.70, for a total value of $206,997.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,756 shares in the company, valued at $9,677,845.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,736 shares of company stock valued at $9,488,930 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META opened at $291.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $298.12. The company has a market cap of $748.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $262.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.05.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

