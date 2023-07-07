Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC reduced its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,344 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCG Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 13,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,053 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 15,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.70, for a total transaction of $206,997.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,756 shares in the company, valued at $9,677,845.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.70, for a total value of $206,997.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,677,845.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,736 shares of company stock worth $9,488,930 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $291.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $748.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $298.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Huber Research upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.