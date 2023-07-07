MetaMUI Price Up 1.2% Over Last Week (MMUI)

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. In the last seven days, MetaMUI has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One MetaMUI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000400 BTC on exchanges. MetaMUI has a total market capitalization of $58.80 million and approximately $105,067.43 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

MetaMUI Profile

MetaMUI’s launch date was March 11th, 2017. MetaMUI’s official website is sovereignwallet.network. MetaMUI’s official message board is sovereignwallet.medium.com. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MetaMUI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMUI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaMUI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

