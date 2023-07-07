MetisDAO (METIS) Reaches Market Cap of $77.05 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for about $17.25 or 0.00056893 BTC on exchanges. MetisDAO has a market cap of $77.05 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 17.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004529 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017305 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00019607 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00013985 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,321.38 or 1.00003659 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000075 BTC.

MetisDAO is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,466,403 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,466,402.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 17.24354146 USD and is down -0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $2,419,172.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

