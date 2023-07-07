Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB) Shares Down 1.9%

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB – Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.94 and last traded at $13.00. Approximately 20,102 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 417% from the average daily volume of 3,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet cut Mid-Southern Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

Mid-Southern Bancorp Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a market cap of $37.15 million, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Mid-Southern Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Mid-Southern Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MSVB Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Mid-Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $2.10 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Mid-Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid-Southern Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSVB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mid-Southern Bancorp by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Mid-Southern Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 208,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

Mid-Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB that provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and term deposits.

