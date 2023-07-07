MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of MiMedx Group from $9.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

MiMedx Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDXG traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,208. MiMedx Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $6.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.61 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $71.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.48 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 51,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total transaction of $276,377.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,018.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other MiMedx Group news, CFO Peter M. Carlson sold 5,976 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $35,437.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 656,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,892,659.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 51,756 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total transaction of $276,377.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,018.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,715 shares of company stock worth $520,081. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MiMedx Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in MiMedx Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 385,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 26,064 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. WMS Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 98,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 37,474 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 178,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. 59.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

See Also

