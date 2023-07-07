Mineral & Financial Investments (LON:MAFL) Trading 5% Higher

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited (LON:MAFL – Free Report) shares traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 21 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 21 ($0.27). 74,589 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 46,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20 ($0.25).

Mineral & Financial Investments Trading Up 5.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £7.75 million, a P/E ratio of 525.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 49.36, a current ratio of 53.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 19.89 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 19.84.

Mineral & Financial Investments Company Profile

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited, an investment company, invests in natural resources, minerals, metals, and oil and gas projects in the Cayman Islands. The company is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

