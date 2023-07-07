Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $85.39

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 85.39 ($1.08) and traded as high as GBX 97.90 ($1.24). Mitie Group shares last traded at GBX 97.90 ($1.24), with a volume of 3,098,642 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.59) price target on shares of Mitie Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th.

Mitie Group Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 94.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 85.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.82, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,610.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.44.

Mitie Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Mitie Group

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. This is an increase from Mitie Group’s previous dividend of $0.70. This represents a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Mitie Group’s payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

In other Mitie Group news, insider Salma Shah acquired 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.23) per share, for a total transaction of £1,993.35 ($2,529.95). Company insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Mitie Group Company Profile

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

See Also

