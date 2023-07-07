Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Shares Down 0.2%

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Free Report) was down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $46.84 and last traded at $47.02. Approximately 921 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 1,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 11th.

Get Mitsubishi Heavy Industries alerts:

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.71.

About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems; Plants & Infrastructure Systems; Logistics, Thermal & Drive Systems; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. The company offers thermal, renewable energy, nuclear power generation, and engine power plants; oil and gas production plants; lithium-ion battery products and fuel cells; civil aircrafts and engines, aviation equipment, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul of aircrafts; and launch vehicles and services, rocket engines, reaction control systems, space stations, rocket launchers, rocket engine combustion test facilities, and electronic parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.