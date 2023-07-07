Mobile Streams (LON:MOS) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.12

Mobile Streams Plc (LON:MOS – Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00). Mobile Streams shares last traded at GBX 0.11 ($0.00), with a volume of 9,699,971 shares.

Mobile Streams Stock Up 2.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.12. The firm has a market cap of £4.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of -0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

About Mobile Streams

(Free Report)

Mobile Streams Plc, together with its subsidiaries, sells digital content for distribution on mobile devices in Europe, Asia, North America, and Latin America. It also provides data insight and intelligence platforms and services. Mobile Streams Plc was incorporated in 1999 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile Streams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile Streams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.