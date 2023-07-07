Mobius Investment Trust (LON:MMIT) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Mobius Investment Trust plc (LON:MMIT – Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 133 ($1.69) and last traded at GBX 130 ($1.65). 58,507 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 185,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 129.75 ($1.65).
Mobius Investment Trust Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £142.45 million, a PE ratio of -713.89 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 127.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 132.83.
Mobius Investment Trust Company Profile
Mobius Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by Mobius Capital Partners LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging or frontier markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in stocks of small and mid-cap companies.
