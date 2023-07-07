Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.08

Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON – Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.08 and traded as low as $0.79. Mobivity shares last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 10,159 shares.

Mobivity Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.08.

Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.88 million during the quarter.

Mobivity Company Profile

Mobivity Holdings Corp. engages in developing and operating proprietary platforms to conduct national and localized, and data-driven marketing campaigns in the United States. The company's Recurrency platform unlocks valuable point of sale systems (POS) and mobile data to help transform customer transactions into actionable and attributable marketing insights.

