Monero (XMR) Trading 0.7% Lower This Week

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One Monero coin can now be bought for approximately $164.71 or 0.00543072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion and $58.34 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Monero has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,328.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.09 or 0.00323412 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $281.17 or 0.00927059 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00012241 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00063116 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00140456 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003280 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,301,934 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

