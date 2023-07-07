Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target Increased to $362.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $328.00 to $362.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

MCO has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Moody’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated an initiates rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $313.27.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE MCO opened at $342.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.80 billion, a PE ratio of 45.75, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s has a 1 year low of $230.16 and a 1 year high of $351.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $324.77 and its 200 day moving average is $308.34.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.55, for a total value of $633,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at $20,841,018.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4,900.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 72.1% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.