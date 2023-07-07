MXC (MXC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $32.45 Million

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 7th. MXC has a market cap of $32.45 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MXC token can currently be bought for $0.0123 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, MXC has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MXC Profile

MXC (MXC) is a token. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 5,329,931,600 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,642,132,371 tokens. MXC’s official Twitter account is @mxcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/mxc_foundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MXC is www.mxc.org. MXC’s official message board is medium.com/mxc.

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC (MXC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. MXC has a current supply of 5,329,931,600 with 2,642,132,371.4 in circulation. The last known price of MXC is 0.01224091 USD and is down -2.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $2,137,986.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mxc.org/.”

