National Australia Bank Limited (ASX:NABPF) Increases Dividend to $1.45 Per Share

National Australia Bank Limited (ASX:NABPF – Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, July 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 1.451 per share on Sunday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 4th. This is a boost from National Australia Bank’s previous interim dividend of $1.39.
National Australia Bank Stock Performance
National Australia Bank Company Profile
National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.
