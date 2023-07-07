Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Natuzzi stock opened at $7.15 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.23. Natuzzi has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $10.74.

Get Natuzzi alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natuzzi by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Natuzzi during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Natuzzi by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 146,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Natuzzi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000.

About Natuzzi

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Canada, other Americas, West and South Europe, Italy, the Middle East, Africa, India, the Asia-Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Natuzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natuzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.